SHOW NO. 100 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Dec 6th, 2023)

In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides valuable commentary on the 16th Amendment (commonly referred to as “the income tax amendment”), what “constitutional income” is, comparing and contrasting direct and indirect taxes and taxation of foreigners. Larry provides some historical facts and context you very well may never have encountered before so be sure to see links to these facts at https://www.agentfortruth.com/past-radio-shows-2023.html and below:
http://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/UNCERTAIN.html
https://www.abebooks.com/9789992545935/LAW-NEVER-VOL-Fraud-16th-9992545933/plp
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/us-supreme-court/240/1.html
https://www.supremecourt.gov
https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/22-800.html
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/us-supreme-court/240/103.html
https://www.fincen.gov/boi-faqs
https://www.journalofaccountancy.com/news/2023/nov/fincen-will-allow-use-of-identifier-in-beneficial-ownership-reporting.html
