BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DISASTER FOR THE ECONOMY! - New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Wants To Devastate The Money Supply!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2700 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • Today

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the new chair of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh and his so-called "regime change" manifesto.


As we've reported on before with Kevin Warsh, in with the new boss, same as the old boss. The only real difference is that we're about to see things escalated as predicted under the guise of a "shakeup."


Kevin Warsh who has worked with the G20 and G30, as an advisor to President Bush and has been on the board of governors at the Federal Reserve since 2006 is the epitome of the status quo.


Warsh has claimed he plans to run the Fed like Alan Greenspan and even change how inflation is calculated. One thing that has caught a lot of people's eyes is his so-called "manifesto." He plans to mess with the yield curve and in doing so according to Mark, we could see him absolutely devastate the money supply. We can expect inflation through the roof.


It's not shocking considering the moves made in the past few years to shift out of the current economic system into the new digital one. In fact, Warsh is a big supporter of a cashless society. He wants digital currencies. While he claims he's not in favor of CBDCs, as we've been warning, it doesn't need to be a central bank digital currency. It can side step constitutional law by using the currencies of major corporations which people like Sam Altman and Elon Musk are developing. They both claim their digital currency will be an overarching governance system connected to all aspects of life.


In this video, we explain how this will affect you, the changes that are happening at the Federal Reserve and what you can do about it.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET 10% OFF ON SHILAJIT FROM DR. KAUFMAN WHEN YOU USE CODE WAM10 HERE:

https://medauthentica.com/discount/WAM10?redirect=/products/authentica-shilajit%3Fsca_ref=10867124.wrNV3jkYSaMg9


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/wam

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!

USE Code WAM50 for 50% off on select items like the #10 cans & MRE packs!


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticseconomyfederal reservemarketsconspiracyfinanceinflationinterest ratescashlessjosh sigurdsonyield curvegreat resetcbdcwammark gonzaleskevin warsh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Central banks still choose gold over crypto: Why 8,000 years of trust outweighs digital innovation

Central banks still choose gold over crypto: Why 8,000 years of trust outweighs digital innovation

Jacob Thomas
We&#8217;re Stuck in the Escalation Trap — And Here&#8217;s Why It May Cost Us Everything

We’re Stuck in the Escalation Trap — And Here’s Why It May Cost Us Everything

Mike Adams
Trump Media Transfers Bitcoin to Exchange as Unrealized Losses Reach $455 Million

Trump Media Transfers Bitcoin to Exchange as Unrealized Losses Reach $455 Million

Sterling Ashworth
Trump imposes 10% tariff on China over fentanyl crisis, escalating economic warfare

Trump imposes 10% tariff on China over fentanyl crisis, escalating economic warfare

Jacob Thomas
Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Morgan S. Verity
The battle over taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants

The battle over taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy