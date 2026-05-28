DISASTER FOR THE ECONOMY! - New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Wants To Devastate The Money Supply!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the new chair of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh and his so-called "regime change" manifesto.





As we've reported on before with Kevin Warsh, in with the new boss, same as the old boss. The only real difference is that we're about to see things escalated as predicted under the guise of a "shakeup."





Kevin Warsh who has worked with the G20 and G30, as an advisor to President Bush and has been on the board of governors at the Federal Reserve since 2006 is the epitome of the status quo.





Warsh has claimed he plans to run the Fed like Alan Greenspan and even change how inflation is calculated. One thing that has caught a lot of people's eyes is his so-called "manifesto." He plans to mess with the yield curve and in doing so according to Mark, we could see him absolutely devastate the money supply. We can expect inflation through the roof.





It's not shocking considering the moves made in the past few years to shift out of the current economic system into the new digital one. In fact, Warsh is a big supporter of a cashless society. He wants digital currencies. While he claims he's not in favor of CBDCs, as we've been warning, it doesn't need to be a central bank digital currency. It can side step constitutional law by using the currencies of major corporations which people like Sam Altman and Elon Musk are developing. They both claim their digital currency will be an overarching governance system connected to all aspects of life.





In this video, we explain how this will affect you, the changes that are happening at the Federal Reserve and what you can do about it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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