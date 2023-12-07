Does classroom lighting affecct learning and behaviour?

Does Classroom Lighting Affect learning and behavior?
The human body is NOT designed to be under artificial lights and craves natural lighting when it can get it.
💡Students who are only exposed to fluorescent lighting may face problems with focusing, anxiety, and more when at school.
💡Fluorescent bulbs negatively impact our natural circadian rhythms, leading to sleep problems.
💡Students who are not well-rested will face many attention issues because they do not feel awake during the day.
💡All of these factors impact learning performance, reading, productivity, and more in your school.
💡Research studies have reported that it can cause migraines, headaches, eye strain, sleep problems, stress, anxiety, and more.
☀️The body prefers to be under natural sunlight, and when it’s not, you may notice an impact on student behavior
