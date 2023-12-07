Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does classroom lighting affecct learning and behaviour?
channel image
Be Children of Light
242 Subscribers
72 views
Published Yesterday

Does Classroom Lighting Affect learning and behavior?

💡☀️

The human body is NOT designed to be under artificial lights and craves natural lighting when it can get it.

💡Students who are only exposed to fluorescent lighting may face problems with focusing, anxiety, and more when at school.

💡Fluorescent bulbs negatively impact our natural circadian rhythms, leading to sleep problems.

💡Students who are not well-rested will face many attention issues because they do not feel awake during the day.

💡All of these factors impact learning performance, reading, productivity, and more in your school.

💡Research studies have reported that it can cause migraines, headaches, eye strain, sleep problems, stress, anxiety, and more.

☀️The body prefers to be under natural sunlight, and when it’s not, you may notice an impact on student behavior

Source: 💡Classroom Lighting and Its Effect on Learning - A Tutor. 💡 How Lighting Affects Student Engagment - Make Great Light

Keywords
agenda 21agenda 2030agenda 2050

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket