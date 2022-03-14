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The Great Reset | Fox News & Newsmax Took Biden Money To Push Deadly COVID Vaccines to Viewers
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104 views • March 14, 2022
Fox News & Newsmax Took Biden Money To Push Deadly COVID Vaccines To Its Viewers
Learn how the Corporate news outlets did not disclose the money they took to push dangerous drugs to their conservative audience
https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/fox-news-and-newsmax-took-biden-money?s=r
Learn how the Corporate news outlets did not disclose the money they took to push dangerous drugs to their conservative audience
https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/fox-news-and-newsmax-took-biden-money?s=r
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