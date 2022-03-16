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OBEY YOUR MAN - Drunk Deedee asks what does it mean to obey
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42 views • March 16, 2022
Drunk Deedee from California calls Jesse and asks him what does he mean by "obey your man". Her Man is in the background, and she is having drinks for breakfast. DeeDee is scared of her parents, and Jesse tells her she needs to go and forgive them.
Video edited by Cash Daily of Know What's Right.
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
Video edited by Cash Daily of Know What's Right.
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
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