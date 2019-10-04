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Episode 24 - 20191004- Diana Farrell Voice Lessons
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4 views • July 04, 2020
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We have music in episode 24 as we visit with acclaimed opera singer and voice coach Diana Farrell, the President and Artistic Director of Lyric Opera of Orange County. Diana offers both group and private singing lessons in addition to her work with the opera company. Make sure to watch to the end, Diana has a special offer for viewers of Good Morning Rancho and we have an extra treat right near the end.
Guest: Diana Farrell, President and Artistic Director of Lyric Opera of Orange County
Website: www.dianafarrellsoprano.com
Music Lessons: https://dianafarrellvoicestudents.mymusicstaff.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lyricoperaoc/
Instagram: @lyricoperaoc
email: [email protected]
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
We have music in episode 24 as we visit with acclaimed opera singer and voice coach Diana Farrell, the President and Artistic Director of Lyric Opera of Orange County. Diana offers both group and private singing lessons in addition to her work with the opera company. Make sure to watch to the end, Diana has a special offer for viewers of Good Morning Rancho and we have an extra treat right near the end.
Guest: Diana Farrell, President and Artistic Director of Lyric Opera of Orange County
Website: www.dianafarrellsoprano.com
Music Lessons: https://dianafarrellvoicestudents.mymusicstaff.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lyricoperaoc/
Instagram: @lyricoperaoc
email: [email protected]
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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