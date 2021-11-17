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▶️ I Spent Over 11K USD On Ethereum Fees | EP#486
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31 views • November 17, 2021
I’ve spent over 11K USD worth of ETH on Ethereum gas fees. Let’s talk about how to avoid fees, the mistakes I made, where to trade, and the future of ETH 2.0.
Below are some key takeaways from my experience:
Don’t trade random airdrops on swap exchanges like Uniswap and just avoid smart contract swap exchanges in general though THOR offers a decent solution.
Use non-smart contract exchanges and non-KYC exchanges instead. Some of the platforms I use are Coinex, ByBit, Simpleswap, Hive Engine, Changelly, THORswap, and Blocktrades. I tend to use a mix of these two types of ways to trade depending on what’s needed.
Many social media platforms have ERC20 tokens that will cost a lot to withdraw. Some examples are Yup, Minds, Den.Social, and Carbon. I think your best bet for now is to wait for ETH 2.0 to drastically reduce these fees.
I will be looking into a great deal of Eth alternatives, please recommend some for me. I will be looking into SOL, BSC, ADA, MATIC, DOT, ATOM, NEO, AVAX, SYS, XTZ, TERRA/LUNA, HIVE, SmartBCH EVM, and reviewing some old solutions too like TRX and EOS.
What are your thoughts on this? How much have you spent on fees? How important to you is privacy and anonymity when trading? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find the rest of my sponsorship, referral, donation, and extra information here: https://read.cash/@scottcbusiness/sponsorships-referral-support-resource-f7efb629
Below are some key takeaways from my experience:
Don’t trade random airdrops on swap exchanges like Uniswap and just avoid smart contract swap exchanges in general though THOR offers a decent solution.
Use non-smart contract exchanges and non-KYC exchanges instead. Some of the platforms I use are Coinex, ByBit, Simpleswap, Hive Engine, Changelly, THORswap, and Blocktrades. I tend to use a mix of these two types of ways to trade depending on what’s needed.
Many social media platforms have ERC20 tokens that will cost a lot to withdraw. Some examples are Yup, Minds, Den.Social, and Carbon. I think your best bet for now is to wait for ETH 2.0 to drastically reduce these fees.
I will be looking into a great deal of Eth alternatives, please recommend some for me. I will be looking into SOL, BSC, ADA, MATIC, DOT, ATOM, NEO, AVAX, SYS, XTZ, TERRA/LUNA, HIVE, SmartBCH EVM, and reviewing some old solutions too like TRX and EOS.
What are your thoughts on this? How much have you spent on fees? How important to you is privacy and anonymity when trading? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find the rest of my sponsorship, referral, donation, and extra information here: https://read.cash/@scottcbusiness/sponsorships-referral-support-resource-f7efb629
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