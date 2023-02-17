March For Peace Happening In D.C. This Weekend Featuring Tulsi Gabbard And Other Great Speakers and More

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From the website: Join us at the Lincoln Memorial at 12:30 pm on Sunday, February 19th, on the anniversary of the Ukraine War and President's Day Weekend, to Rage Against the War Machine! Veterans, speakers, rock musicians, comedians, and more. After the rally, we'll march to the White House and deliver our demands to Warmonger-in-Chief Joe Biden. Get more info at: https://rageagainstwar.com/#Home





Extended Report and More News: https://www.realnewschannel.com/march-for-peace-happening-in-d-c-this-weekend-featuring-tulsi-gabbard-and-other-great-speakers-and-extended-report/





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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.