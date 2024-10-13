BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The U.S. is owned by Israel – Former CIA Officer Michael Scheuer
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
4
419 views • 6 months ago

  


If Americans Knew

Oct 11, 2024

Dr. Michael Scheuer, former Chief of the Bin Laden Issue Station at the CIA, and author of "Imperial Hubris: Why the West is Losing the War on Terror". https://www.amazon.com/Imperial-Hubris-West-Losing-Terror/dp/1597971596


Scheuer discusses why it is the Israeli government that controls the U.S. and not the U.S. controlling Israel, the history of foreign interference by Israel and its loyalists in the USA since 1948, how the CIA only got one piece of useful information from Israel in his entire time running the CIA Bin Laden Issue Station, the US’ involvement in defending Israel from Iran’s retaliatory ballistic missile attack and how perpetual US wars have harmed America, the CIA’s concern being to keep the Israelis happy.


NOTES:


Antony Blinken's stepfather Samuel Pisar was the best friend and lawyer of Robert Maxwell, Israel's "superspy" and Ghislaine Maxwell's father. Robert Maxwell died in 1991 and was given an elaborate Israeli state funeral. – https://www.wrmea.org/2003-september/book-review-robert-maxwell-israel-s-superspy.html

Pisar was associated with Jeffrey Epstein. https://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/affaire-esptein-les-nombreux-liens-du-millionnaire-avec-la-france-13-08-2019-8133258.php


Abraham Feinberg financed Truman‘s famous whistle-stop campaign tour. Truman credited Feinberg with his presidential win. –https://www.amazon.com/Against-Our-Better-Judgment-History/dp/149591092X


See full episode of Going Underground, October 9, 2024, with host Afshin Rattansi: • The US is OWNED By Israel, US Wars Ha...

