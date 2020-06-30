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Dems trying to get ahead of Durham report, discredit AG Barr: GOP Rep
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14 views • June 30, 2020
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Penn., explains how the Democrats are trying to discredit Attorney General William Barr before the Durham report is released and to distract from the accomplishments of the Trump administration, especially when it comes to cracking down on China.
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