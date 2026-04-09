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"We are Iranian Jews. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our homeland" -- Bihdad Mikhail, managing director of the Tehran Jewish Association .
MintPress speaks with members of the Iranian Jewish Association after Israeli airstrikes bombed a historic synagogue in the heart of Tehran.
Report by Alireza Khosravi for MintPress News
Source @MintPress News
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