On this black rock i will build my church.

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A look at how international corporations are possibly driving global policy towards their future agenda. All videos taken from Youtube’s creative commons search engine. https://oldsearch.creativecommons.org/ 5:08 - 7:10 BlackRock - The company that owns the world? By Investigate Europe channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4foa... 7:53 - 9.00 Music : Imperial forces by Aaron Kerry, taken from youtube audio library. 8:27 - 9.00 Death Star Destroys Planet, by S.F Animations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkLfh... 9:20 - 13:15 BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on shifting investment strategy towards environmental sustainability, from CNBC television Channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulU_t... 13:15 - 15:04 Klaus Schwab, great reset speech, World economic Forum. www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com