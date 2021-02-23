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Bitcoin Madness - What Caused the Flash Crash?
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50 views • February 23, 2021
Today we take a look at the Bitcojn Flash Crash that occurred on February 22, 2021 and see how Bitcoin's astrological chart reflected the volatility.
Our Website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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Bitchuete:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5LmDvGTQt3lw/
#bitcoin #bitcoinflashcrash #astrology #lasereyes
Our Website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Fpllow us on Youtube, Twitch, Bitchute, Gab, Telegram, Odysee, Brighteon, Rumble, Twitter
Bitchuete:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5LmDvGTQt3lw/
#bitcoin #bitcoinflashcrash #astrology #lasereyes
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