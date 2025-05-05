BrightLearn - Sunlight, Vitamin D and Skin Cancer by Jorg Reichrath

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode of "Bright Learn" delves into the intricate and debated relationship between sunlight, vitamin D and skin cancer, exploring the scientific, historical, and ongoing discussions on how to balance the health benefits of sun exposure for vitamin D production with the risks of skin cancer.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.