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13 Prophecies of the Book of Ezekiel
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57 views • October 18, 2020
The Book of Ezekiel is comprised of 13 major prophecies, that the prophet was recording in the time span of 22 years. His amazing predictions are related to our time, and particularly to Britain and America.
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