Mission to Underground Civilization in Florida and a Gift for Humanity

Michael Salla





Oct 6, 2022 JP, who currently serves with the US Army, recently led a covert mission of eight military personnel to an underground facility in Florida guarded by a strange race of insectoid looking custodians (aka Ant People). His team was taken to a massive underground garden where they saw a very large tree that absorbed copious amounts of water from an adjacent stream, and emitted a filtered flow of water that was highly rejuvenating.





JP's description of the large tree with the rejuvenating waters could be compared to the mythical Tree of Life in religious texts, or the Fountain of Youth as described by Ponce De Leon. JP says that seeds from the rejuvenating tree were given to him by the custodians.of the underground garden/civilization, and taken back to his military command as a gift to humanity.





In this Exopolitics Today interview, JP discusses the mission he led, the TR-3B that took him to the underground Florida cavern, and the gifts given to surface humanity by the custodians (Ant People) guarding the underground garden/civilization he visited.





More interviews and updates featuring JP are available at: https://exopolitics.org/jp-articles-photos-videos/





Many thanks to Angelika Whitecliff for editing the sound of this interview with JP.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYUvY0xlTWQ



