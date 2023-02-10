Learning to Love those around you like you love those closest to you

Learning to love those around you is so important that in this Episode I talk about how we should be doing it and why we are not. I also show that through this love we can do what Yahweh want for us and not what we or someone else wants for us.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.