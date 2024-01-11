Create New Account
Take offs and landings are getting MUCH more difficult to accomplish
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday

Airbus A320 hard landing by SAS airlines in Portugal on January 06, 2024

Notice that TAKE-OFFS and LANDINGS are getting much more difficult to accomplish - often resulting in much damage to the aircrafts. This is going to continue until the airline industry is simply NOT sustainable and NOT insurable anymore. This is the systematic approach to STOPPING air travel.

