US held 9 Venezuelan fishermen hostage for 8 hours - La Blanquilla island, exclusive economic zone of Venezuela - then released them
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
49 views • 23 hours ago

Catch of the Day

💬🇻🇪 US Navy sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Jason Dunham boarded a Venezuelan fishing vessel inside Venezuela’s territorial waters.

Apparently, the US wasn't satisfied with the scandalous episode of destroying a "drug traffickers' boat" in the Caribbean Sea: the crew of the USS Jason Dunham detained a Venezuelan fishing vessel engaged in tuna fishing.

The incident occurred 88 km northeast of La Blanquilla island in the exclusive economic zone of Venezuela. The Americans held nine fishermen hostage for eight hours before simply releasing them.

🖍In Washington, they tried to justify themselves by claiming everything happened in international waters and the destroyer's crew did not commit any illegal actions. But they did not explain how one could confuse a fishing boat with a cartel vessel.

🚩An interesting picture is emerging: in a month of the "war on Venezuelan drug trafficking", the Pentagon did not identify a single vessel with drugs. Instead, they can "boast" of sinking a migrant boat and detaining fishermen.

❗️It seems the Americans sent destroyers, cruisers, amphibious assault ships, and a nuclear submarine to the region for a game of "Caribbean Pirates". A game that, moreover, is proving quite expensive for such an interactive.

#Venezuela #LatinAmerica #USA

🔪@rybar_latam - pulse of the New World

