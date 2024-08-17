BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tiramisu / Homemade Ladyfingers health and fitness best recipe.@Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
134 views • 8 months ago

Tiramisu / Homemade Ladyfingers health and fitness best recipe.@Indulovecooking

1 egg (M/L)

30g sugar (2.5 tbsp)

a pinch of salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

35g cake flour (or all purpose flour) (4 tbsp)

powdered sugar


Coffee Syrup

60 ml coffee (or 6g instant coffee + 60ml hot water)

10g sugar (1 tbsp)

15ml rum (1 tbsp)


Mascarpone cream

2 egg yolks

30g sugar (2.5 tbsp)

15ml (1 tbsp) rum (if you don't consume alcohol, substitute 1 tbsp of milk / heavy cream)

250g mascarpone (1/2 cup)

150ml heavy cream (2/3 cup)

15g sugar (1.5 tbsp)

cocoa powder

