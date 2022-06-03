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EU starts to see the boomerang effect of anti-Russia sanctions
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21 views • June 03, 2022
EU starts to see the boomerang effect of anti-Russia sanctions
European politicians have started to realize that anti-Russia sanctions are having the opposite effect with EU's inflation hitting record highs and Moscow's actually falling
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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European politicians have started to realize that anti-Russia sanctions are having the opposite effect with EU's inflation hitting record highs and Moscow's actually falling
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com
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