A building collapsed from an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A building collapsed as a result of an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon.
Adding:
🚫🛢Iran: The Strait of Hormuz will be opened only after a ceasefire and the fulfillment of Tehran's conditions.
Iran intends to develop new rules for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the war with the US and Israel, the country's Foreign Ministry stated