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Jussie Smollett in San Diego ?
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10 views • January 15, 2022
Matt Baker : Explores the possible false flag at Nathan Fletcher's house. Suspicious fire at the home of the chair at the board of supervisors in San Diego. Nathan is the tyrant that presides over San Diego's most viral meetings. I believe this to be very suspicious indeed. I think Nathan realizes his time is up, the numbers are growing and so he falls back on the old playbook false flag demonize the opposition.
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