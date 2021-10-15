Silent War Ep. 6116: School Coverup -Child Rape, Great Vax Strike Intensifies. China Collapses, Pope Evil.

In this episode of The Silent War-Judge Orders United Airlines Not to Put Workers Seeking Vaccine Mandate Exception on Leave.Chicago Police Union Head Urges Members To Defy Vaccine Mandate, Warns Force To Shrink 50% This Weekend.US Judge Holds DC Jail Officials In Contempt Over Mistreatment Of Capitol Riot Defendant.Food and living cost inflation are going to force many people into homelessness and poverty, all by design.A Quarter Of Football League Players Say They Won't Get VaccinatedOh Great, They're Putting Guns On Robodogs Now.The moneyprinter has stopped. Prepare to pay the consequences of the governments hyperinflationary money injections past as the free handouts keeping our system on life support have been turned to a trickle.Internal Police Documents Reveal What Was Obvious – Shooting of Ashli Babbitt Was for “No Good Reason” and Yet Her Killer Walks Free.China’s Economic Crisis is MUCH Bigger Than Expected – It’s Property Market, Largest in the World, Is Collapsing.Loudoun County Dad Says His Daughter Was Raped by Boy in Girls' Bathroom and School Tried to Cover It Up.Joe Rogan confronts CNN's Sanjay Gupta and exposes CNN lies.Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union (SMART) with 203,000 Members Announces Stand Against Forced Vaccines.Election fraud charges against one city worker abusing incapacitated elderly by stealing their votes.Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research RUNS From Project Veritas Journalist.Arch bishop calls the Pope out as evil.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat