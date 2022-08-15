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SOVEREIGNS ARE MOVING ALL FIAT INTO CSRQ
We Are Sovereign
We Are Sovereign
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549 views • August 15, 2022

All important links are found on our portal: https://orderofmen.wixsite.com/join


A former intelligence official who goes by the name of Gideon is representing a group IT professionals, aka white hat hackers, who have come forward to expose new banking and social tracking software being developed.


The software is expected to come online after a "financial reset" and economic collapse. The software, called CSRQ-SM, contains various class categories for the world's population that greatly restrict freedom, capital and private property, as well as enforce fines and vaccinations.


The IT professionals reached out to Gideon to help disseminate the information. Gideon then contacted close associates, those he considered patriots, to help form a network to release it.


Gideon says protecting his sources is his highest priority because "without them doing this, none of this is possible. They are risking their lives. They are breaking their contracts and security clearances to get this information out. We have a short window of time before this thing turns the planet into a prison. We expect to get hit hard. They will escalate us from a low-level threat to a high one pretty quick. If people don't support us, we're finished."


Permission to copy, download and re-upload this video is granted.


All important links are found on our portal: https://orderofmen.wixsite.com/join


Bill's Twitter: https://twitter.com/OculumLabs


Bill's NEW site: https://justpaste.it/u/OculumLabs


Bill's GAB: https://gab.com/oculumlabs


Our official Twitter: https://twitter.com/OMNeverRetreat


Official Telegram announcements: https://t.me/resistthereset2022Official


Telegram group: https://t.me/resisttheresetgroup


Official email: [email protected]


DarkDayz Twitter: https://twitter.com/DarkDayz20


The agents attacking us were completely exposed by us, and proven to have no credibility. See this Telegram comment section: https://t.me/resisttheresetgroup/61771


#GreatReset #CBDCs #DigitalID

Keywords
trumpvaccinesresetdigital iddigital dollargreat resetcsrq
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy