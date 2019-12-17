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Virginia Boogaloo and Whiskey Warrior, too
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33 views • December 17, 2019
What we learned from the Whiskey Warrior event and the Virginia Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement is that the line in the sand is gun confiscation.
How to support me:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
T-shirt sale (until early January 2020): https://www.customink.com/fundraising/boogaloo-t-shirts
Contact/Social Media
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Snail mail:
Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
NPR interview with Governor Northam: https://www.npr.org/2019/11/08/777567673/after-democrats-seize-power-in-virginia-gov-northam-sets-his-sights-on-gun-contr
National Guard Virginia: https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/474556-virginia-national-guard-responds-after-dem-lawmaker-suggests-it-may-be
How to support me:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
T-shirt sale (until early January 2020): https://www.customink.com/fundraising/boogaloo-t-shirts
Contact/Social Media
Email: [email protected]
Gab: https://gab.com/AgitatorLaurel
Snail mail:
Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
NPR interview with Governor Northam: https://www.npr.org/2019/11/08/777567673/after-democrats-seize-power-in-virginia-gov-northam-sets-his-sights-on-gun-contr
National Guard Virginia: https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/474556-virginia-national-guard-responds-after-dem-lawmaker-suggests-it-may-be
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