BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syria: Deadly explosion shakes the city of Idlib, northwestern Syria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1291 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • 1 day ago

Deadly explosion shakes the city of Idlib, northwestern Syria — Idlib TV footage

Massive thick smoke rises to sky, reports of dead and injured

Causes still not verified, blast reportedly rips through ammo depot.

Adding: 

At least six people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion in northern Syria's Idlib province, officials said Thursday. According to Associated Press there was no official statement on the cause of the blast. The U.K.-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the explosion took place in an ammunition depot. The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, reported at least six killed in the blast, which took place in the town of Maarat Misrin north of the city of Idlib. "This is the death toll only of those recovered by Syrian Civil Defense teams, who continue to search for those trapped under the rubble," the White Helmets said in a statement. The state-run news agency, SANA, reported four people killed and 116 injured, citing health officials, without giving further details

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy