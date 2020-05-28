BREAKING: Donald J. Trump to Sign Executive Order to STOP Social Media Censorship!

Join Charlene as she shares this BREAKING NEWS: President Donald J. Trump to Sign Executive Order to STOP Social Media Censorship! This is GREAT news!



You will also hear about how Charlene is working behind the scenes with a team of experts that are working to support President Trump on the censorship problem as well as ensuring our medical freedoms. She goes into 3 examples of medical tyranny and why we are fighting for your right to choose your own medical treatments and so much more!

---------------------------------------

About Charlene Bollinger

---------------------------------------

Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, wife, mother of 4 home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder and CEO of The Truth About Cancer and Vaccines. She is a former model and actress, fitness buff.



After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, Charlene along with her husband, Ty, learned the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, as well as the truth about vaccines and currently work together bringing the truth to the people.



Charlene speaks at many conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows helping people discover that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Charlene & Ty host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News.



Charlene is currently doing a video interview series on The Truth About Vaccines 2020 and Censorship. She is also starting the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement. This Super PAC will change the world and help restore our medical and religious freedoms.



Please visit www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com for more!