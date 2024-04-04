This is a DEVASTATING blow to the WEF and this is how we beat them Redacted with Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
How do you kick out the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum and the United Nations all in one go? Well it won’t be through the Biden administration, they’re signing us up for everything. The Senate passed a law forbidding the state from cooperating with these globalists. Wow, so punk but will it work?
