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The Chameleon Church Show - A Word from Oct. 2019
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0 view • January 11, 2021
Two nights ago, Passover night (04.08.20), around midnight (go figure), the Holy Spirit reminded me about a word I had given on my show some months back that I had completely forgotten about.
I also thought it interesting that I found the specific episode so quickly, as I don't keep a "Journal of Prophesies". Heh
On October 01, 2019, on the Chameleon Church Show, I shared a word about the planet entering into a new "stage" - not a new level or a new season - but the next stage, for everybody, regardless of where they were, and that it was designed to force us into Spiritual Maturity - maturity in the Father.
Original Air-Date: April 10, 2020
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
FaceBook
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/chameleonChurch
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
I also thought it interesting that I found the specific episode so quickly, as I don't keep a "Journal of Prophesies". Heh
On October 01, 2019, on the Chameleon Church Show, I shared a word about the planet entering into a new "stage" - not a new level or a new season - but the next stage, for everybody, regardless of where they were, and that it was designed to force us into Spiritual Maturity - maturity in the Father.
Original Air-Date: April 10, 2020
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://www.instagram.com/chameleonChurch
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
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