Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The satanic Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi calls for the genocide of over 6 billion Goyim
channel image
The Prisoner
8767 Subscribers
Shop now
570 views
Published 19 hours ago

he satanic Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi calls for the genocide of over 6 billion Goyim "Livestock":


https://www.bitchute.com/video/THcIJOuF3wNB/

Bearing in mind that the "god" of the Talmud is Satan, Yosef Mizrachi "justifies" the CHABAD plan to wipe more than 6 billion Goyim "Livestock" from the face of the Earth (as commanded by the Talmud), by stating:

"You have six billion idol-worshipers who make 'god' [Satan] angry every second of their lives: Indians, Chinese, Japanese, Tibet, Nepal, Thailand ... India alone is 500 million, China is 2 billion, so many ... There are 2 billion Christians who are idol-worshipers. Between the Chinese, Indian Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, at least 6 or 6.5 billion people are idol-worshipers who, according to the Torah, do not have the right to live. The death penalty applies not only to Jews, but even to Goyim "Livestock", who bow down to an idol. And any Goyim 'Livestock' who believe in JC deserve the death penalty".


Source - https://henrymakow.com/2023/09/patrick-ocarroll---cabalists-p.html

Keywords
genocideholocaustgoyimjewish supremacyrabbi yosef mizrachi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket