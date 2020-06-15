General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement GEORGE SOROS MATTERS 6/8/20

What does "Black Lives Matter" mean? Does it mean that 500 years of racist injustice and brutal economic exploitation of Africa matters? No it does not, but it should. Does it mean that racial injustice in America should in part be remedied by an increase of decent productive jobs? No it does not, but it should.



So what is going on? Well, the cat was let out of the bag as the media, the Democratic Party, and others started calling for defunding the police. In the heat of the moment, the Minneapolis City Council voted to eliminate the Minneapolis Police Department. The Mayor of New York City is not far behind with a move to defund the NYPD as hundreds of police officers resign. Many municipalities are following suit in one way or another.



What then replaces the police departments? Community self-policing? Merchant association private police? Gated community private police? Police for those who can afford it? Local drug gangs for those who can't? Is this where the ferment for racial justice is taking us? Where are the job programs? What is this?



It is what Bloomberg, Soros, Gates, and others have been discussing with Governor Cuomo of New York for a new kind of city state, and the long term original British Tavistock Institute recipe for what LaRouche back in the 1970's called "fascism with a democratic face," or more generically, LOCAL COMMUNITY CONTROL! The rich are protected and the rest can figure it out for themselves. There is no state or nation to defend your rights. Your scope of action and power does not extend past the community. This is one of the ways the British hope to use to break the growing resistance to their globalized "rules based" world order, and planned replacement of the current bankrupt system with a global green fascist bankers dictatorship. Is it going to work? I don't think so. But attempting to take down the police departments is a step toward the fascism of local community control.