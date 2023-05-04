Create New Account
Glenn Greenwald: Ex-CIA Chiefs Accused of Spreading Lies to Sway Elections
Published 18 hours ago
Glenn Greenwald discusses how former CIA directors from both the Republican and Democratic parties have allegedly interfered in US elections by endorsing candidates and spreading disinformation. The CIA's involvement in domestic politics, which is prohibited, is now under investigation by Republicans who control the House.

election interferenceglen greenwaldbiden regimesystem update

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
