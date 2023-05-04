Glenn Greenwald: Ex-CIA Chiefs Accused of Spreading Lies to Sway Elections
Glenn Greenwald discusses how former CIA directors from both the Republican and Democratic parties have allegedly interfered in US elections by endorsing candidates and spreading disinformation. The CIA's involvement in domestic politics, which is prohibited, is now under investigation by Republicans who control the House.
.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.