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[Jul 26, 2017] The Genesis Revelation - How the Bible absolutely describes an enclosed world cosmology (62.8K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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536 views • January 04, 2022
This is the first of two lectures I gave at the "Declaring the End From the Beginning" conference which was held in Beaumont, TX on July 22 and 23, 2017. In it, I make the indisputable case that the Bible absolutely describes a circular, still, flat Earth, set on pillars, under a dome, within which the sun, moon and stars (no planets) were placed on Day 4 of Creation. Thus, the Creation narrative is in no way compatible with the standard cosmological worldview... and should never be forced to be so.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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