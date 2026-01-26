⚡️Lightning Strike Hits Protest in Brazil - Over 70 Injured

💬Lightning Strike Hits Protest in Brazil — Over 70 Injured

A lightning strike hit a crowd of protesters in Brazil, injuring more than 70 people, with eight in serious condition. The moment was caught on video.

The incident occurred in the capital, Brasília, during a rally in support of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Protesters were standing in the rain with umbrellas near metal barriers when lightning struck the center of the crowd. Around 30 people were hospitalized, mostly with burns to the torso and arms.