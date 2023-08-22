🌍 Unveiled India History: Partition, Religion, And Identity 🕊️🤝

Curious and want to know the interesting facts about India History then explore with Brian Grim, the founding president of the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation.

🗣️ Gandhi and Nehru aimed to unite India for all. But the Muslim League leader pushed for a separate Pakistan for Muslims.

Partition Pains: A million lives lost in the border switch as Pakistan emerged. Religion deeply etched in India's history.

🕌 Pakistan's Identity: Formed as an Islamic nation. India, with its secular constitution, strives to be a place for all.

🤔 The Ongoing Debate: In rhetoric, questions arise. Can India be defined as Hindu, akin to Pakistan's Islamic identity?

