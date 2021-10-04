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RED ALERT! PENTAGON A.I. CONFIRMS COVID VAX IS SOFT KILL WEAPON
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101 views • October 04, 2021
Mike Adams joins Alex to discuss Mike's shocking report that confirms our worst fears about the negative long term affects that many will experience as the experimental vaccine continues to damage their natural immune system.
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Pre-order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
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