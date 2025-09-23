Get Biblical Understanding # 32 - Blessing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7
PSALM 16:7 I will bless the LORD who has given me counsel;My heart also instructs me in the night seasons.
PSALM 34:1 I will bless the LORD at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.
PSALM 96:2 Sing unto the LORD, bless his name; shew forth his salvation from day to day.
PSALM 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His holy name!
PSALM 103:2 Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:
PSALM 104:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul. O LORD my God, thou art very great; thou art clotheed with honour and majesty.
PSALM 115:18 But we will bless the LORD from this time forth and for evermore. Praise the LORD.
PSALM 134:1 Behold, bless ye the LORD, all ye servants of the LORD, which by night stand in the house of the LORD.
PSALM 134:2 Lift up your hands in the sanctuary, and bless the LORD.
PSALM 145:1 I will extol thee, my God, O king; and I will bless thy name for ever and ever.
PSALM 145:2 Every day will I bless thee; and I will praise thy name for ever and ever.
PSALM 145:10 All thy works shall praise thee, O LORD; and thy saints shall bless thee.
PSALM 145:21 My mouth shall speak the praise of the LORD: and let all flesh bless his holy name for ever and ever.
Our website: https://www.thebereancall.org