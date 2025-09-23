Get Biblical Understanding # 32 - Blessing

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





PSALM 16:7 I will bless the LORD who has given me counsel;My heart also instructs me in the night seasons.





PSALM 34:1 I will bless the LORD at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.





PSALM 96:2 Sing unto the LORD, bless his name; shew forth his salvation from day to day.





PSALM 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His holy name!





PSALM 103:2 Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:





PSALM 104:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul. O LORD my God, thou art very great; thou art clotheed with honour and majesty.





PSALM 115:18 But we will bless the LORD from this time forth and for evermore. Praise the LORD.





PSALM 134:1 Behold, bless ye the LORD, all ye servants of the LORD, which by night stand in the house of the LORD.





PSALM 134:2 Lift up your hands in the sanctuary, and bless the LORD.





PSALM 145:1 I will extol thee, my God, O king; and I will bless thy name for ever and ever.





PSALM 145:2 Every day will I bless thee; and I will praise thy name for ever and ever.





PSALM 145:10 All thy works shall praise thee, O LORD; and thy saints shall bless thee.





PSALM 145:21 My mouth shall speak the praise of the LORD: and let all flesh bless his holy name for ever and ever.





