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Mauritius issues disaster alert over heavy rains and intense floods | April 28 | 2021
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100 views • April 28, 2021
The authorities in Mauritius have issued a disaster alert over heavy rains that have caused flooding in several locations in the country.
The Indian Ocean island has recorded more than 100 mm of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in various regions within 24 hours.
The heavy rains have caused severe flooding in the south, a region that had already been affected heavy rains in the past two weekends.
The Indian Ocean island has recorded more than 100 mm of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in various regions within 24 hours.
The heavy rains have caused severe flooding in the south, a region that had already been affected heavy rains in the past two weekends.
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