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1984 Prophecy-Dumitru Duduman-Warning America
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125 views • December 20, 2020
In 1984, after years of intense persecution, Dumitru Duduman, a Romanian Pastor and the founder of the Hand of Help orphanage, was thrown out of his country for smuggling Bibles into Romania and Russia. With the help of the American Consulate, Dumitru and his family came to America. Feeling abandoned and discouraged, Dumitru asked God why he had brought him to America. God began to show Dumitru that he was brought to America to deliver a warning about impending judgment upon the country. Hand of Help would like to offer the Body of Christ the writings of Dumitru Duduman as a message of hope to all those who will stop sinning and turn to God.
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