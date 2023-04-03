Create New Account
How To Become A Christian
(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

506,519 views (YouTube)       Sep 19, 2020 

'How to become a Christian' or 'becoming a Christian' is the most important issue an individual must come to terms with during his or her lifetime. But what exactly is a 'true' Christian. What, specifically, do Christians believe about Jesus Christ and the Bible?

Gifted Bible teacher and evangelist, Joe Kirby, shares what scripture teaches about God's will for each and every individual's life.

You are invited to check out the link below and discover many more outstanding presentations by evangelist Joe Kirby at OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES, located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone


Keywords
deatheternal lifejesus christforgivenesssacrificemercysavedsurrender

