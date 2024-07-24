How To Handle the Doubts and Mockery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, the speaker draws parallels between the days of Noah and the current times, emphasizing the imminent return of Jesus Christ as foretold in the Bible. Reflecting on the perseverance and faith of Noah amidst widespread opposition, the message encourages believers to steadfastly continue their walk with the Lord despite challenges. Scriptural references from Genesis, Corinthians, Galatians, Romans, Thessalonians, and Peter underline the themes of God's faithfulness, judgment, and the ultimate reward for those who endure. The speaker calls on listeners to trust in Jesus before it is too late, highlighting the importance of repentance and preparation for the coming judgment.
00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:14 Noah's Day vs. Our Day
00:40 The Song of Encouragement
01:14 Facing Opposition Like Noah
02:05 The Work of God
02:19 Noah's Faith and Obedience
06:32 The Judgment of God
10:11 Final Call to Trust in Jesus
10:38 Conclusion and Farewell