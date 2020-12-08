© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biological Dentistry & Cancer Prevention | Dr. Thomas Lokensgard at The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
4611 views • December 08, 2020
When you visit the dentist, you probably don't think about things like cancer or heavy metal poisoning. But what if everything you thought you knew about dentistry was wrong? In this brief clip from TTAC LIVE! 2019, Dr. Thomas Lokensgard explains how modern dentistry is making us sick... and why proper oral care may be huge for preventing cancer. Be sure to watch to the end to hear Dr. Lokensgard's 10 step plan to get your mouth clean and KEEP it that way.
-------------------------------------------------
About Dr. Thomas Lokensgard
-------------------------------------------------
Dr. Thomas Lokensgard, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brentwood, TN and has over 41 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from University of Minnesota School of Dentistry medical school in 1979. In the early 1990’s, Dr. Thom began to see there was something missing in traditional medicine and dentistry. Believing there was a connection between nutrition and wellness he began questioning the inherent logic of prescribing pharmaceuticals for every symptom that came along. In addition to dentistry, Dr. Thom possesses a long list of advanced medical degrees and qualifications. He has been featured in numerous network and radio shows, lectures, articles, and webinars
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
-------------------------------------------------
About Dr. Thomas Lokensgard
-------------------------------------------------
Dr. Thomas Lokensgard, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brentwood, TN and has over 41 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from University of Minnesota School of Dentistry medical school in 1979. In the early 1990’s, Dr. Thom began to see there was something missing in traditional medicine and dentistry. Believing there was a connection between nutrition and wellness he began questioning the inherent logic of prescribing pharmaceuticals for every symptom that came along. In addition to dentistry, Dr. Thom possesses a long list of advanced medical degrees and qualifications. He has been featured in numerous network and radio shows, lectures, articles, and webinars
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.