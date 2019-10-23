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Rise in Youth Suicide? BigPharma Media Pushes SSRI’s as Solution
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16 views • October 23, 2019
Is the rise in youth suicide (up 56%, tripling in 10 yrs) due to social media, entertainment media pressuring premature minds? The opioid crisis? DailyCaller asks BigPharma “experts” who blame FDA warnings about SSRI drugs causing doctors and patients to reduce taking the murder/suicide pills. Here’s your RED pill about SSRI’s…
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