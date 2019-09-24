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🚨BREAKING: GERMANY, FRANCE & BRITAIN BLAME IRAN FOR ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA -1634-6P
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11 views • September 24, 2019
France, Britain, Germany are jointly blaming Iran for attack on Saudi oil facilities. After meeting at the United Nations on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, “It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation.” Saudi Arabia and the U.S. also blame Iran for the Sept. 14 drone-and-missile attack. Iran has denied responsibility. Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed the attack, though analysts say the cruise missiles used didn’t have the range to be fired from Yemen. E-Militia Article: BREAKING: GERMANY, FRANCE & BRITAIN BLAME IRAN FOR ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA http://ow.ly/6swr30pASvG

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