🚨BREAKING: GERMANY, FRANCE & BRITAIN BLAME IRAN FOR ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA -1634-6P

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GUEST - Brandon Tatum - Brandon Tatum, is a former Tucson Police Officer, who is now one of the most exciting
personalities on social media after making a Facebook Video that got over 70 million views.
Brandon Tatum served 6 years with the Tucson Police Department. During his tenure, Tatum
became a SWAT operator, field training officer, general instructor, and a Public Information
Officer — In late 2017, Tatum made another ultra viral video that nearly broke the internet. Tatum gave his critique regarding Colin Kaepernicktaking a knee during the National Anthem and it got as many views as the 2017 NFL Super Bowl! Brandon Tatum – IS NOW THE Director of Urban Engagement for Turning Point USA
https://theofficertatumstore.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Tatumbug34
https://twitter.com/TheOfficerTatum?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
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