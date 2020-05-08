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RED CROSS Q Anon Post 4108 , 3252 and 252 MONEY VIDEO - LOOK - CORRUPTION - WWG1WGA - MAGA
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38 views • May 08, 2020
Images and video on Q Posts from 5-5-2020 and earlier that possibly reveal the RED CROSS is corrupt with its donations? Look for yourself... Looks suspicious for sure.... Thank Q Mr. President Again!!!
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