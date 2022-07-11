Sri Lanka political turmoil How it started and where it's going

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RT.
July 10, 2022.
Fuel shortages, a severe economic crisis and state-debt default led to violence and chaos in Sri Lanka, with masses storming the homes of the PM and the President – both of whom have announced they will resign.
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