Zev Zelenko describes the COVID agenda

Clay Clark: Dr. Zelenko, who was a friend of yours, a friend of the Reawaken Tour, a great man. I remember he turned to me stage side at the Reawaken America Tour in Phoenix, and he said to me, "Clay, I believe mRNA, mixed with crypto will complete the Mark of the Beast system.”

Dr Zev Zelenko: In 2016 Klaus Schwab says that by 2026, remember 2026 when Medicare will begin to become insolvent, every single human being will be tagged with a digital identifier. And here's a United States patent that describes the technology that already exists in the vaccines, that can measure your biometric data and transmit that information with your location to a third party. \

This is not science fiction. This is the patent. It's very difficult. 50 pages of nanotechnology engineering. But if you look through it, and you study it hard enough, you will see that this is true. This is a Microsoft patent from last year, 2020, look at, it's WO 2020060606, you can't make this stuff up. Patent describes the linkage of biometric data transmission to cryptocurrency.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: And here in California, it's what I've been fighting all summer, and it's called CAIR California Immunization Record Registry. You know, vaccination is not immunization. It's sterilization and stermination, exactly what Killary and company promised on November 8, 2011. So yes, they carried out the pilot study. It was called COVID-19.

