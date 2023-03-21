FREE Jake Chansley

Jake Chansley a.k.a. the "QShaman" was set-up by the QAnon psyOp (QAnon was taken over by Feds early on into Trump's Administration) where on January 6th, Trump supporters at the Capitol were infiltrated by AZOV Ukrainians who were breaking windows while screaming in Ukrainian. Some called out those infiltrators as Anti-FA. Infiltrators were also filmed changing clothes into Trump gear after jumping out of suspicious vehicles on January 6th. Nevermind the film of the Pipe Bomber who waved at police as he walked away on January 6th. January 6th was and still is the biggest mess of a set-up by Federal agents upon the American people, and plenty of facial recognition video footage proves such.

It takes millions to fight corrupt governments, especially the corrupt Federal system in the U.S. It is still an option to fight back against injustice in the courts, corrupt courts or not, people must fight back for any truth to be revealed.

None of these January 6th defendants are guilty of anything other than following Capitol Police inside and seeking a 2020 recount based upon evidence of election fraud.

FREE THE INNOCENT! 🇺🇸