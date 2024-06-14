LOCK UP YOUR CHOOKS! EGGS are PRECIOUS. EVIL DESIGN is driving ENGINEERED FAMINE via the BIRD FLU-justified slaughter of poultry flocks MVI_1646-7merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Luciferian plan is to destroy humanity. One avenue of attack is to engineer famine. The current practice of testing poultry farms for the latest so-called variant of bird flu, and then, if decided that the tests are positive for the supposed variant, exterminating huge number of animals, is supporting Big Evil’s drive to cause food shortages and push up prices, impacting severely upon the poor. We are being softened up, also, to believe that mammals, such as cows, sheep, pigs, as well as humans, are at risk of infection and illness, even death, from this bird flu. And of course, this is another coercive human vaccination opportunity. Backyard poultry will be on the hit list.