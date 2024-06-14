BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LOCK UP YOUR CHOOKS! EGGS are PRECIOUS. EVIL DESIGN is driving ENGINEERED FAMINE via the BIRD FLU-justified slaughter of poultry flocks MVI_1646-7merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
291 followers
197 views • 10 months ago

The Luciferian plan is to destroy humanity. One avenue of attack is to engineer famine. The current practice of testing poultry farms for the latest so-called variant of bird flu, and then, if decided that the tests are positive for the supposed variant, exterminating huge number of animals, is supporting Big Evil’s drive to cause food shortages and push up prices, impacting severely upon the poor. We are being softened up, also, to believe that mammals, such as cows, sheep, pigs, as well as humans, are at risk of infection and illness, even death, from this bird flu. And of course, this is another coercive human vaccination opportunity. Backyard poultry will be on the hit list.

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventspoliticsstarvationeggsproteinpovertybird flufood shortagerationingmrnaunderground bunkersengineered faminepoultry slaughterchildrens nutrition
